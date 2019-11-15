Rs 4L & 300-men security cover: What it took to bring CM Pinarayi for an inauguration

Kattapana: Organisers who plan public events to be graced by Kerala Chief Minister may have to think twice especially if the invite is at short notice as he as a packed schedule. Moreover, as the CPM veteran is a marked man for extremist rivals, the security agencies may flood the venue in such numbers that are odd for leaders in Kerala so far.

A total of Rs 4 lakh was spent for helicopter charges by the organisers and a security cover comprising 300 personnel was deployed at Kattappana in Idukki district for an event attended by CM Pinarayi Vijayan the other day.

The elaborate arrangements were made to ensure that Pinarayi, as he is popularly known, could inaugurate the All-India Cooperative Week Celebrations in the district on Thursday.

The organising committee had to shell out Rs 4 lakh to bring the CM from Thiruvananthapuram to the hilly district in a helicopter.

Though the Kerala CM initially agreed to take part in the inauguration, the CM's office later informed the organisers that Pinarayi would not be able to come to Idukki due to time constraint.

The CM had to attend another event at 12 noon in the Kerala capital.

The Union leaders then went into a huddle and decided to bring the CM in a helicopter to Kattappana. The organisers had to pay Rs 4 lakh as air charge on the eve of the event before the CM gave them the assurance that he would carry out the inauguration on Thursday.

Special security cover

A strong team of 300 personnel led by District Police Chief T Narayanan provided security for the CM at Kattappana. Special teams of the Intelligence and Special Branch had arrived at the venue days in advance and began surveillance.

Special Commando team had also accompanied the CM after an Intelligence report cited Maoist threats. CM Pinarayi, who arrived at the specially prepared helipad at the Government College ground at Kattappana, proceeded to the venue by road.

The event was held at the St George Parish Hall.