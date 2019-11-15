Maoists threaten to take revenge on Kerala CM Pinarayi for police killings

Kozhikode: The Kerala police have started an invetsigation after alleged Maoists on Friday issued a lettter saying they would take revenge on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the death of seven Maoists during his tenure.

The Vadakara police station near Kozhikode received the letter which said that Pinarayi would be dealt with the way he deserves as he was responsible for the death of the seven Left extremists.

The Maoists have also threatened to eliminate Perambara Sub Inspector Harish for the way he treats the people.

The letter has been signed by Bedar Moosa, Vice President of the Kabinidal Action Committee for the Urban Action team.

The Maoists are up in arms against the Pinarayi-led LDF government for the shooting down of four Maoists in the deep forest ranges bordering the Palakkad and Malappuram districts last month.

Since Pinarayi assumed office in 2016, seven Maoists have been gunned down.

The letter written in Malayalam stated that in lieu of gunning down seven of their colleagues, appropriate punishment for the Kerala CM would be carried out by them.

Top police officers in Kozhikode have begun a probe into the letter.

A Thunderbolt team of the Kerala Police on October 28 eliminated three alleged Maoists, including a woman, after an exchange of fire in the Palakkad forest area. Mani Vasakam, a top Maoist from Tamil Nadu, was gunned down the next day.

Among those who died on Monday, two hailed from Karnataka - Sreemathi and Suresh - and Karthi was from Tamil Nadu.

The Congress party and the CPI criticised the killings. Incidentally the CPI is the second biggest ally of the ruling Left government led by Pinarayi Vijayan and right from the day of the incident, the CPI has condemned the act of the police.

