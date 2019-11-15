Increase in traffic fines reduce road accident deaths in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The increase in traffic fines have reduced the number of deaths from road accidents, the latest statistics released by Motor Vehicle Department of Kerala revealed. Compared to last year, the number of accident deaths have reduced from 321 to 314 in September and 291 to 266 in October.

The number of accident realated deaths had shown a rise in the first half on the year compared to the correspoding months in 2019. As opposed to this trend the dip in the months of September and October were 2.1 per cent aand 8.5 per cent respectively.

A rise in vigil amongst the public after the increase in fines and the reduction in the drunk driving resulted in the lower number of accidents, the MVD stated.

The central government had asked the state governments to raise the fine amount from the beginning of September under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 . However, after the widespread protests the fine amounts were revised and implemented from October 23.

Fine for helmet-less two-wheeler riding and seat belt-less four-wheeler travelling is currently Rs 500.

Fine for mobile phone usage while driving is Rs 2,000.

There was no revision in the fine amount for drunk driving. Offenders have to shell out Rs 10,000 if caught.

The fine for underage driving will also remain at Rs 10,000.

The government increased the fine for driving unregistered vehicles and vehicles sans fitness certificate to Rs 3,000.