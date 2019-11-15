Kerala enacts new law to curb vandalism during hartals

Thiruvananthapuram: Beware next time if you intend to run riot on the pretext of general strike. If caught and convicted you may have to compensate for the damages to private property and may land in jail for 10 years. The Kerala Assembly has passed a Bill that propose to punish those who damaged private property during hartals and levy compensation from them. Non-bailable cases would be registered against the accused. Revenue recovery proceedings can be initiated to levy the compensation ordered by the court.

Minister A K Balan presented the Bill on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday.

The Bill was passed after reducing the proposed minimum jail term from five years to one year for perpetrators of violence using fire or other explosive materials. The maximum punishment has been set at 10 years in prison.

The Bill also has the provision to give the prosecution a chance to oppose the bail plea.

The police would have the authority to record incidents of violence.

The Bill replaced the Ordinance in this regard that was promulgated earlier.

No promotion for erring cops

The Kerala Police (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which barred from promoting an officer who was punished for committing offences, was also passed by the Assembly.

As per the Police Act of 2019, an erring officer, who was facing action, could be promoted.