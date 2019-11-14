{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

194 hospitals set to discontinue Karunya treatment due to govt lapse in payment

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Hospital
Representational image. Photo: IANS
SHARE

Kochi: Several private hospitals are set to discontinue the treatment they were offering under the Ayushman Bharat-Karunya scheme from December 1.

The decision was announced by 194 hospitals under the Kerala Private Hospitals Association (KPHA). The association's president Hussian Koya Thangal said that private hospitals are yet to get more than Rs 50 crore in treatment dues for the past three months.

Under the Karuyna scheme, the treatment costs are to be paid by Reliance Insurance. But the KPHA office-bearers said that the insurance company has informed them that it can't honour the claims since the government has not paid the insurance premium.

Until March next year, Rs 560 crore has to be paid in premium. Out of the total amount, the state government has to pay 40 per cent and the remaining 60 per cent by the central government.

The government has only paid Rs 90 crore as the first instalment. "Reliance Insurance has informed us that they have already paid treatment claims that are higher than this amount and they won't honour our claims until the next instalment of the premium is paid," said KPHA treasurer Dr E K Ramachandran.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES