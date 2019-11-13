Teary farewell to Rijosh's daughter, killers recovering after suicide bid

Rajakumari, Idukki: Joel was fighting back his tears in vain as he placed his little sister Joan's favourite teddy bear next to her motionless body.

This heart-wrenching scene was witnessed during the funeral of two-year-old Joan, who was allegedly murdered by her mother Liji and lover Waseem. The duo had earlier murdered Joan's father Rijosh, a native of Shanthapara in Idukki, before fleeing to Panvel, near Mumbai. They killed the two-year-old and then tried to commit suicide at a lodge there.

As the toddler’s mortal remains were brought back to her native village, the entire family and villagers were left in tears. Called affectionally as Kunjoos by her dear and near ones, Joan loved the teddy bear.

Liji (left), Joan (centre) and Waseem. File photo

She was buried in the same grave as that of her father Rijosh. Joan's elder siblings Joel and Joefitt held on to the teddy bear during the funeral at Infant Jesus Church at Shanthanpara on Tuesday. All three are the children of Rijosh and Liji.

After bidding a teary farewell, Joel left the teddy bear next to a smiling photo of Joan pasted on the coffin.

A large number of people had turned up at the church to bid farewell to the little girl.

Rijosh, 31, was murdered last month and his body buried in a pit near the farm house where he worked. Waseem had sent a video message to the police, claiming that he had committed the murder. Waseem fled to Panvel in Mumbai along with Liji and her daughter.

The duo poisoned the little girl at a lodge in Panvel before trying to commit suicide.

The Panvel central police have shifted the two accused to the JJ Hospital in Mumbai. Liji is out of danger and Waseem is also showing signs of improvement, according to the probe officers from Kerala, who are still in Mumbai.