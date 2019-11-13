Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on Sabarimala review pleas tomorrow

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will pronounce the verdict on a batch of review petitions on its Sabarimala verdict on Thursday.

The pleas seek review of the top court's 2018 verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

A constitutional bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, will read out the judgement at 10.30 am.

The verdict on Sabarimala review pleas assumes importance as the portals of the hill shrine would be opened for the three-month long annual pilgrimage season this year on November 16.

In February, the five-judge Constitution bench had heard submissions on behalf of parties including the Kerala government, Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), Nair Service Society and others and said that it would pronounce its order as to whether to review the judgment or not.

On September 28 last year, a five-judge constitution bench headed by the then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in a 4:1 verdict, had paved the way for entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, saying the ban amounted to gender discrimination.

Subsequently, the CPM-led LDF government of Kerala, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, had faced severe criticism over the entry of two women in the menstruating age group into the Sabarimala shrine during the last annual pilgrimage season.

The last pilgrimage season witnessed a series of protests by Sangh Parivar outfits and some Hindu community outfits against the verdict arguing that allowing women of child-bearing age to enter the hill shrine would violate the temple's customs and traditions.

Two women, Kanakadurga and Bindu, finally entered the shrine braving the protesters.

The LDF government's tough stand that it would implement the SC verdict turned a large section of Hindu believers against it resulting in the Left parties' drubbing in the Lok sabha polls. The Left front lost all but one of the 20 seats to the Congress-led UDF which had openly taken a stand against implementing the order.