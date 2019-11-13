Sabarimala review petitions: What to expect from Supreme Court tomorrow

The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on the review petitions, which were filed against the women's entry at Sabarinala, tomorrow. Here are a few likely scenarios that may emerge from the apex court.

Background

• On September 28, 2018, the Supreme Court – through a majority ruling of 4-1 – ordered that women of all ages can enter the Sabarimala's sanctum sanctorum and offer prayers. Till then, women of menstruating ages between 10 and 50 were denied of the entry. The order essentially struck down Rule 3(b) of the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Rules, 1965 that was the basis for denying women's entry at Sabarimala.

• Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Rohinton Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud had struck down Rule 3 (b) while Justice Indu Malhotra wtote a dissenting note.

• Justice D Y Chandrachud made an interesting observation in his verdict: "The social exclusion of women, based on menstrual status, is a form of untouchability which is an anathema to constitutional values. Women have a constitutional entitlement that their biological processes must be free from social and religious practices, which enforce segregation and exclusion. These practices result in humiliation and a violation of dignity. Article 17 prohibits the practice of "untouchability", which is based on notions of purity and impurity, in any form."

• Ayyappa devotees in Kerala opposed the verdict. They found it as an invasion on traditions and rituals. The state witnessed Namajapa Yatra, or processions chanting incantations to Lord Ayyappa, and violent protests by Sangh Parivar-led organisations. Aggrieved parties moved the Supreme Court to with a plea to review the judgement. These review petitions will be considered tomorrow.

What to expect

• The Supreme Court has to contend with two apparently conflicting demands. The aspirations of the faithful on one side and, on the other, the need to establish yet another constitutional ideal: gender equality.

• The court cannot budge an inch from the constitutional mandate of gender equality.

• Most legal experts Onmanorama talked to said the Supreme Court would strive for a better balance while disposing of the Sabarimala review petitions.

• It is expected that the apex court will once again reassert that women cannot be discriminated against in matters of faith. But even while batting for gender equality, the court could, without sounding contradictory, allow the restrictions on women in Sabarimala to continue.

• The verdict on the review petition is expected to contain some tough words for the Sabarimala chief priest because he had shut down the temple for purification rituals after two women of menstruating age (Bindu Ammini and Kanaka Durga) entered its sanctum sanctorum on January 2.

• The decider could be the Travancore Devaswom Board's U-turn on the issue of women's entry. During the review hearings, the TDB, dumping its earlier pro-faith stand, said it endorsed the Supreme Court's September 28 verdict and unconditionally supported the entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala.