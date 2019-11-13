Koodathayi serial killings: Jolly seeks shrink, cops dub it a ploy

Kozhikode: Prime suspect in the Koodathayi serial killings, Jolly Joseph, has demanded that she be allowed to meet a psychiatrist. She has reportedly made the request to jail authorities and the probe team several times.

However, the cops suspect it to be just another ploy by Jolly to wriggle out of the case and, therefore, they are not ready to concede to her demands.

Jolly claimed that as she was under lot of mental duress and was suffering from sleeplessness and memory loss she had to consult a psychiatrist, police sources said.

She had raised these demands initially during the interrogation over the murder cases of Sily and Mathew Manjadiyil, two of her six victims. Subsequently, Jolly reiterated these demand to the cops but they ignored. She repeated her demand to the jail authorities after her custody period ended in the fourth case and was taken to the prison the other day. Jolly contented that her problems cannot be resolved by the doctor, who visits the jail regularly, or the counsellor.

The police, however, said that Jolly was looking at ways to escape after realising that the noose was tightening around her. They also suspect that her lawyers must have advised her in this regard.

Jolly had repeatedly told the judge in court that she did not face any problems. But she becomes non-cooperative when the cops pose questions to her during interrogation. The police suspect it to be a deliberate move.

Jolly was arrested last month over the murder of her first husband Roy Thomas. She had then allegedly confessed to killing six members of her husband’s family at Koodathayi in Kozhikode district one after the other by giving them poison-laced food or drink over a period of 14 years from 2002. The police have registered separate cases in each of the deaths. They have also recorded Jolly’s arrest in four of the murder cases.