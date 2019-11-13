'Kerala Rafi' Cochin Azad passes away

Kochi: Popular singer Cochin Azad, known for his soulful rendition of legendary Mohammed Rafi songs, passed away here on Wednesday. He was 62.

He was admitted to hospital on Tuesday evening after he complained of chest pain and the death occured following a heart attack.

The final rites will be held at 3 pm at Mohammed mosque in Thangal Nagar, Palluruthy.

Cochin Azad has been singing Rafi songs for the past three decades. A hairstylist by profession, Azad was enthralled music lovers by performing many stage shows. He was also the lead singer of 'Rafi Nite' shows held by Mehabood Memorial Orchestra.