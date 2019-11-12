Dates set for razing Maradu buildings, to be gone in 12 secs flat

Kochi: The Maradu locality in Kerala’s Ernakulam district is set to witness in two months the demolition of four apartment complexes as per the Supreme Court directive over violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. The dates for the inevitable demolition have been set by the authorities even as the preliminary work ahead of flattening them is going on.

The buildings will be brought down on January 11 and 12, 2020 using controlled explosion. It is estimated that at least 1600 kilograms of of explosives are required to bring down the four apartment complexes. Only two flats would be razed in a single day.

H20 Holy Faith and Alfa Serene buildings would be demolished on January 11, while Jain Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram would be razed on January 12. The decision was made in consultation with the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).

It would take just 12 seconds to bring down one high-rise, demolition experts estimated.

When the flats are razed , people in the 200-metre radius would be evacuated. Traffic regulations too would be imposed.

Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose stated that all precautions would be taken to avoid any trouble for those residing in the area.

An action plan would be formed to evacuate people, bring the explosives, and regulate the traffic, the Chief Secretary added.

Modus operandi

Holes are to be drilled into the pillars of the apartment complexes on floor levels zero, five, nine and 12. Explosives will be filled in these interconnected holes. All circuits will comprise of two electric detonators to ensure that an alternative is available if one fails. Electricity will flow into the circuits with the help of an exploder. The exploder has to be situated at least 100 metres away from the site of explosion.

The explosion will take a total of 12 seconds with 6 seconds each for commencement of the demolition and demolition process itself.

The companies involved in the demolition process including the suppliers of explosives must attain a Non Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Ernakulam District Collector and a permit from PESO before the demolition date.

Debris estimate

The twin towers of Alfa Serene has 73 flats. Its Tower 1 has 17 floors and comprises an area of 12,149.29 square metre. Its Tower 2 has 12 floors with an overall area of 6,584 sq m. It is estimated these two buildings, once demolished, would have 2.14 crore kg debris which is equivalent to 1,200 truck loads. 300 kilograms of explosives are required to fill the 4500 holes to be drilled at Alpha Serene.

H2O Holyfaith property has 90 flats on its 19 floors and occupies 1,8370.49 sqm. It too may give rise to 2.14 crore kg debris when demolished. 400 kilograms of explosives are required to fill the 1414 holes to be drilled at Holyfaith.

Jain Coral Cove with 122 flats and 17 floors encompass 24,892.30 sq m. It may produce 2.64 crore kg debris that is equivalent to 1,450 load. 700 kilograms of explosives are required to fill the 2732 holes to be drilled at Jain Coral Cove.

Golden Kayaloram with 40 flats and 17 floors has an area of 6,032.60 sq m. Once brought down it may create 71 lakh kg debris that is equivalent to 400 load debris. 200 kilograms of explosives are required bring down the Golden Kayaloram apartment complex.

Petition against architect

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has issued a notice on the government petition that sought to cancel the anticipatory bail granted to fifth-accused, architect K C George of Alfa Serene Ventures, in the case pertaining to the irregularities in the construction of the flats at Maradu. The sessions court had granted him the anticipatory bail.

The government informed the High Court that the architect had deliberately concealed in the draft plan the fact that there was a waterbody nearby .

Despite being aware that the plot was a wetland, where construction was prohibited as it was part of CRZ-III zone, the architect concealed it and was part of the conspiracy, the petition alleged.

Meanwhile, the arrest of former Maradu panchayat secretary Mohammed Ashraf has been registered in the case registered by the Vigilance for giving permission to construct the flats at Maradu in violation of the CRZ norms.

The officers went to the Muvattupuzha sub-jail to record the arrest on Monday.