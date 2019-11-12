'We don't do that here': Kerala CM's remarks on pubs trigger trolls and memes

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently hinted the possibilities of opening pubs so that people, including Information Technology professionals, can unwind after hectic schedule.

"Those who work late, including IT employees, lack space to unwind themselves as there are no facilities like pubs in the state. We will address this issue," he said during a weekly TV show telecast on Sunday.

The statement immediately became topic for social media trolls and memes.

They teased moralists who find the move to open pubs as 'invasion of western culture', right-wing activists who have been opposing Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. Some teased the LDF government for deviating from its election promise of phased prohibition.

