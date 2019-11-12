{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

'We don't do that here': Kerala CM's remarks on pubs trigger trolls and memes

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Pub to pub-ji: How Kerala CM's 'pubs in Kerala' set off viral memes
SHARE

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently hinted the possibilities of opening pubs so that people, including Information Technology professionals, can unwind after hectic schedule.

"Those who work late, including IT employees, lack space to unwind themselves as there are no facilities like pubs in the state. We will address this issue," he said during a weekly TV show telecast on Sunday.
KERALA
Cheers! Peg at a pub soon in Kerala?

The statement immediately became topic for social media trolls and memes.

They teased moralists who find the move to open pubs as 'invasion of western culture', right-wing activists who have been opposing Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. Some teased the LDF government for deviating from its election promise of phased prohibition.

Here are some of the funniest posts and memes Onmanorama came across on social media platforms. All posts are in Malayalam.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES