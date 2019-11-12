147 quarries given mining license in Kerala post 2018 floods, says E P Jayarajan

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM-led LDF government has given mining license for 147 quarries after the August floods that ravaged the state last year, Kerala Industries Minister E P Jayarajan said on Tuesday.

However, no quarry had been given operational approval in the flood-hit and ecologically sensitive areas, he informed the state Assembly.

Legal steps had been initiated against 8 illegal quarries, functioning in a 20 km radius of Kavalappara, a hilly hamlet in Malappuram district which had suffered massive havoc and human casualty during the floods this year, he said.

Steps had also been taken to close down all the illegal quarries in the state after its operations were brought to the notice of the government.

"After the 2018 floods, mining license has been given to 147 quarries across the state. All necessary rules and regulations were met before the licenses were issued.

No quarry has been given license in the flood-affected areas," Jayarajan said.

Environmental clearance has been made stringent for getting mining license in such places, he added.

V T Balram (Cong) wanted the government to make environmental impact study mandatory before granting mining license in the state.