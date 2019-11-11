Sriram Venkitaraman's negligent driving caused accident, Minister tells House

Kerala Transport Minister A K Saseendran on Monday confirmed that Indian Administrative Service officer Sriram Venkitaraman's negligent and reckless driving had caused the death of mediaperson K M Basheer in Thiruvananthapuram on August 3.

The minister was replying to a query on what caused the death of the journalist, in the Assembly.

"The police report stated that negligent and reckless driving had caused the accident that took journalist K M Basheer's life," Saseendran told the assembly. The question was raised by the Indian Union Muslim League legislator K M Basheer.

The reply proved Sriram's claims that he had not driven the car and had not consumed liquor wrong. Sriram had even raised the claims in his testimony to the Chief Secretary Tom Jose.

Sriram has been under suspension since August 4.

The minister, however, did not mention whether Sriram was drunk.

Eyewitnesses had said Sriram drove the car under the influence of alcohol. His friend and car owner Wafa Firoz was with him when the accident occurred. Basheer, who worked with Malayalam newspaper 'Siraj', died on the spot because of the impact of the collision.

Sriram's testimony

Sriram, in his testimony to the chief secretary, had said the car was driven by Wafa. He sought to refute eyewitness accounts that he was drunk, citing a medical report which failed to detect alcohol in his blood.

Venkitaraman was going towards Palayam after partying at an apartment at Kowdiar. The police who reached the accident spot let Wafa go home. They took Sriram to the general hospital but did not ask for a blood test. Still the doctor who examined Venkitaraman noted a smell of alcohol.

Though doctors at the general hospital referred Sriram to the medical college hospital, the police let him proceed to a private hospital of his choice, giving him enough time to delay a blood test that would have proved the presence of any alcohol.

The police sought a blood test only about 10am the next day after a public outcry. The analysis at the Chemical Examination Lab failed to find traces of alcohol in his blood.

The police also erred in filing a first information report. Though the crime occurred at 12:55am, an FIR was registered only at 7:17am. The crime branch has taken over the investigation which is still slow-paced. The investigation team is waiting for various reports to proceed with the case.