Kochi: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Supremo, Panakkad Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal on Sunday said that with the Supreme Court settling the Ayodhya land dispute case, it was time to bring curtains down on such "politically motivated" issues and focus on uplifting millions in the country from hunger and poverty.

Soon after the Supreme Court gave its verdict in the Ayodhya case, Thangal had told Manorama News that the IUML will analyse the apex court's judgement in a party meeting.

A unanimous verdict of the five-member Constitution bench on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya and directed allotment of a five acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

"Now the verdict is out. No one should use Ayodhya issue for political gains anymore," Thangal, a senior member of Kerala's influential Thangal family, told PTI on Sunday.

Thangal said the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992 was a blot on secular India.

"We respect the verdict. Because it was delivered by the apex court of the country. Emotions of the minorities are also respected in the verdict. Now it is time to bring down the curtains on such politically motivated issues and completely focus on scientific and technological advancement of the nation," he said.

He referred to the peace and harmony prevailing in the country post the apex court judgement and said there was no riots or no security issues.

"All cooperated. We could create a new model in this respect. It is time to move on," Thangal, who is also president of the Muslim Youth League, said.

Noting that millions of people in the country were still reeling under poverty and hunger, Thangal said "we should not destroy our future by going after such controversial matters and raking up stereotype issues aiming to exploit sentiments of the people."

The unanimous judgement delivered by the court was widely welcomed by Hindu politicians and groups, while the Muslim leadership said they will accept the verdict, even though they described it as flawed.

In Hyderabad, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi had criticised the Supreme Court judgment saying it is a "victory of faith over facts" and suggested rejection of alternative five-acre plot given for construction of a mosque.

Owaisi, who expressed disappointment with the judgment, quoted former Chief Justice of India J S Verma that the "Supreme Court is supreme...and final but not infallible."

(With inputs from PTI)