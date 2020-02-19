Trance inspired by Osho? No, says writer | Here's what to expect from Fahadh-starrer

The trailer of much awaited Anwar Rasheed film Trance was released on Tuesday, two days before the film's release in Kerala.

Touted to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller, Trance starring Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya in lead roles have defintely set the expectations at sky high.

The 1.25 minutes long trailer gave us a glimpse of Fahadh as a motivational speaker, some kind of a guru who leads a lavish lifestyle. This had raised speculations that the story has been inspired from Osho and netizens were quick enough to draw similarities from the released video.

But soon, screenwriter Vincent Vadakkan himself denied of taking inspiration from Osho. When a netizen asked him, he responded like this:

Fahadh's character Viju plays radically diverse avatars.

Dileesh Pothan in an interview with Manorama Online revealed that Nazriya, for the very first time will be seen in a grey shaded role.

Helmed by Anwar Rasheed, the movie marks his comeback to direction after a hiatus of eight years.