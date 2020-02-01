Mariyam Vannu Vilakkoothi review: An entertainer that is high on comedy

Mariyam Vannu Vilakoothi is a full on entertainer that is sure to draw crowds to the theaters to enjoy this laugh fest. The unique narrative technique adopted by debutante director Jenith Kachappilly plays a major role in making this movie an absolute delight to watch. As the movie begins, the director pays tribute to veteran film maker Priyadarshan who is considered the grand master of comedy entertainers.

The director has been able to maintain the freshness of the narration, throughout the movie, which will be a unique experience for the Malayali audience. Interestingly, most actors, except Sharafudeen, who acted alongside Nivin Pauly in the blockbuster Premam shines in this movie.

A group of friends from school are working together in a corporate company as well. The plot takes a twist when the friends gather for a birthday party. The two hour long movie portrays the events that unfold at the party.

Ronnie, Addu, Umman, Balu and Unnikrishnan Namboothiri are childhood friends who work together as well. Ronnie is a trouble maker who constantly creates headaches for his friends. He joins his friends as he is transferred from another company. The friends gather to celebrate the birthday of the meek Unnikrishnan Namboothiri at his rented house. That is when Ronnie lands with ‘Mandakini’ to entertain his friends.

The audience roars with laughter watching the extremely hilarious scenes that follow when the friends get high on the foreign drug. The movie presents the events that take place in a few hours, on the night of the birthday party, in the most amazing and humorous way. Director Jenith Kachappilly is successful in perfectly attributing unique mannerisms for each character as a side effect of Mandakini.

Siju Wilson, Krishna Kumar, Sabareesh Varma, Althaf Saleem and MA Shiyas effortlessly slip into the roles of the five friends. Actor – director Basil Joseph too does justice to his role of a pizza delivery boy. Senior artist Sethulakshmi, who essays the titular character called Mariyam, a retired teacher, has probably grabbed one of the most unique roles in her career. Sidharth Siva as the head of the corporate company and Baiju as the police inspector impresses the audience with their excellent performances.

The movie which is from the makers of the super hit comedy fantasy film Ithihasa boasts of some impressive technical sides as well. The cinematography by Sinoj P Ayyappan and the music by Waseem and Muralee add to the mood of the film. Appu N Bahttathiri deserves credit for the amazing editing.

The plot of Mariyam Vannu Vilakkoothi deals with some quirky incidents which further lead to equally troublesome events, when the five friends try to solve the former. The movie which belongs to the genre of stoner films ends with a valid message against drug abuse. Jenith Kachappally takes the audience for an entertaining ‘Mandakini’ induced ‘trip’ which elicits some good laughs in the theaters.