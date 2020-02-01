Gauthamante Radham review: Neeraj Madhav is charming in a familial story

It's been quite some time since a movie that gives equal importance to the hero and heroine and their parents, grandmother and their friends as well, got released in Malayalam. Gauthamante Radham is a small movie that amazingly narrates the warmth of family relationships and how a car becomes an intimate part of their lives.

Ramachandran, a post master who loves riding only bicycle, buys a car for his son Gauthaman. However, he doesn’t have the financial capacity to buy the car that Gauthaman desires. So, he finally buys a Nano car for Gauthaman without telling the latter. The family even names the car ‘Nanappan’. While ‘Nanappan’ is dearly loved by everyone in the family, Gauthaman despises it. The movie beautifully narrates how his hatred for ‘Nanappan’ turns to love and affection.

The movie begins from the story of the discovery of wheels which is considered as the greatest invention by mankind. The film introduces Gauthaman as a kid and slowly shifts to his youth. That is when the ‘Radham’ makes a grand entry into his life. The movie amazingly portrays the disputes and fights between Gauthaman and his Radham. While his parents and grandmother adores the Nano car called Nanappan, Gouthaman and his friends hate the tiny car.

In the second half, the movie projects the close bond shared by the family members. Gauthaman’s attachment to his parents and grandmother is amazingly portrayed. It also shows how the car becomes a beloved member of the family.

Neeraj Madhav, who makes his comeback to Malayalam after a break, shines as Gauthaman. Ranji Panicker, Devi Ajith, Valsala Menon, Basil Joseph and Biju Sopanam did justice to their roles. Though only 23 years old, debutant director Anan C Menon has conceived this movie with the perfection and maturity that is beyond his age. Cinematographer Vishnu Sharma, music composer Ankit Menon and editor Appu Bhattathiri have done decent jobs.

Gauthamante Radham is a small movie that doesn’t have a complex story line or major plot twists. As the tag line suggests, this movie indeed is as simple as a Nano and as powerful as Tata.

This is a perfect family entertainer that gives prominence to not just the hero and the heroine but their families and friends as well.