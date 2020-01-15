Mohanlal's Big brother movie: what to expect

Big Brother, the action thriller that marks Mohanlal's third collaboration with Siddique is ready to hit the screens.

Going by the trailers, looks like the Mohanlal-starrer is about drug dealings, revolving around a narcotics officer and a character Sachidanan, who has a dark past.

Mohanlal's evergreen dialogue 'narcotics is a dirty business' from the yesteryear blockbuster Irupatham Noottandu will once again be heard in this one.

Arbaaz Khan, the Bollywood actor-director makes his Malayalam debut with Big Brother. Sarjano Khalid plays a pivotal role as Sachidanandan's younger brother.

Scripted by the director himself, Deepak Dev has composed music for the movie while Jithu Damodar is the director of photography.

Big Brother, made with a whopping budget of about 30 Crores is produced by S Talkies, Vyshakha Cynyma, and Shaman International.