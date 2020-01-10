Anjaam Pathiraa review: A crafty thriller from Kunchacko & Co

Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Unnimaya, Jinu Joseph

Director: Midhun Manuel

Runtime: 2 hours 24 minutes

According to popular crime fiction writer Garry Disher, “A writer can set a thriller anywhere and make it convincing: the trick is to evoke the setting in such a way that it highlights the crime or unsettles the reader.”

Perhaps the biggest challenge for a thriller film is to keep viewers on the edge of the seat. And Anjaam Pathiraa manages to keep viewers hooked till the end of the movie.

There are two prime aspects to every serial-killer movies. While one depends on how the trail of clues to find the killer is developed the other part rests on the psychological reason behind the killings. And Anjaam Pathiraa perfectly syncs in with both these aspects.

Anjaam Pathiraa opens with an alert to Anwar Hussain played by Kunchacko Boban. A psychologist by profession, Hussain ventures into a research project and gets associated with the police force as a Criminal Consultant. A serial killer unleashes mayhem and cops are killed. A special investigation team is set up and Hussain also becomes part of it. But the SIT fails to unravel the murder mystery.

What really works in Anjaam Pathiraa is the straightforward and crisp script. The narrative and presentation are also slick.

Ajaam Pathiraa has an assortment of thriller elements, though at times a mix of the many psycho films comes to the fore.

The plot drags the viewer in one direction intentionally and in no time you realize that the story line is swerving onto another trajectory. But all the jotted lines are syncing and hence intact. While these are tried and tested thrills, the presentation of Anjaam Pathiraa is seamless.

The casting will surprise you for sure.

For instance, imagine veteran actor Indrans as Ripper Ravi, who describes to the criminal consultant how he embarked on a murder-spree taking 14 precious lives. Going by his physique, it might be hard to visualize but Indrans is convincing in the role. Actress Unnimaya, who was much noted with the dialogue 'chill Sara chill' from Maheshinte Prathikaaram, has excelled the investigating officer of the serial killings.

Anjaam Pathiraa has many such surprise performances.

Kunchacko Boban, who ably donned the role of Dr Abel in Traffic, has now unleashed one of his most unique characters as Anwar Hussain.

He is naive but is appealing. There is no flashback backstory for the protagonist Anwar Hussain – he is an ordinary guy who rises to the occasion due to his curiosity to learn about the cobwebs triggering psycho killings.

Director Midhun Manuel can be proud of Anjaam Pathiraa, a well-crafted story sans melodrama. Even after the big revelation is made regarding the identity of the serial killer, the climax is yet to unravel, keeping the viewers engaged in a gripping fashion.

The sound department, including Sushin Shyam's background, is a delight. It provides an air of suspense to the narrative, especially in scenes where the shadow of the serial killer looms. Tight editing by Saiju Sreedharan and cinematography by Shyju Khalid also add fizz to the thriller.

Like the dialogue in the movie goes, 'Sleepless nights are ahead', Anjaam Pathiraa will definitely makes you restless. It is an excellent theatrical experience.