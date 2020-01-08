Darbar movie: what to expect from Rajinikanth-starrer

Rajinikanth's Darbar, one of the most exciting movies of the year, is slated to hit the screens on January 9.

The film marks Rajinikanth's first collaboration with AR Murugadoss, and will feature the superstar in the role of a powerful cop by the name of Aditya Arunachalam.

Darbar will be releasing in more than 7,000 screens worldwide, including 4,000 plus screens in India, according to a senior official of Lyca Productions, which has bankrolled the movie.

Darbar is Rajinikanth's first cop drama after nearly 25 years and will see him romancing Nayanthara. Also, Bollywood stars Sunil Shetty and Prateik Babbar are a part of the film.

Going by the trailer, it seems that Rajini's character is not just an average law enforcer rather is a 'killer cop'.

Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer with Santosh Sivan handling the cinematography, and Sreekar Prasad taking care of editing.