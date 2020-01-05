Rakshit Shetty does it again: Avan Sreemannarayana an incredible watch

Ace filmmaker-actor Rakshit Shetty has made 'Avan Sreemannarayana' a visual treat that offers an incredible and unique cinematic experience for the audience. The makers of this movie deserve credit for presenting such an engaging film with full of twists.

Six dramatists steal a treasure and bring it to a hamlet. They manage to hide the treasure and no one else knows the location of it. The six dramatists are meanwhile killed in various circumstances and the entire village sets out to look for the hidden treasure. The plot gets interesting when a policeman too comes to the village.

The story of Avan Sreemannarayana takes place in the 1980’s. The villagers of Abheera have declared the six dramatists who hid the treasure, 15 years ago, as their eternal nemesis. Jayaram and Thukaram are half brothers who are vying for the kingship of the village by discovering the hidden treasure.

The first part of the movie mostly deals with the duo locking horns for power. The well crafted screenplay constantly poses questions and riddles for the audience, making the movie incredibly engaging. Avan Sreemannarayana is a perfect example of how a debut director should conceptualize and make his first movie. The director does a fabulous job in editing as well which complements the pace of the narrative. The art direction is something that stands out in the movie. Many features including a beautiful set of an American style cow boy bar lead the audience into an amazing world of visual fantasy. Similarly, the visual effects, cinematography and the back ground score play pivotal roles in making this movie a perfect entertainer.

This Kannada movie that has been dubbed and released in Malayalam would surely connect with the audiences of Kerala who have always appreciated good cinema. Avan Sreemannarayana offers an interesting cinematic experience for those who enjoy experimental movies with unique themes.