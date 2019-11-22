Varthakal Ithuvare movie: what to expect

Siju Wilson-starrer Varthakal Ithuvare is all set to hit the screens on Friday.

Directed by newcomer Manoj Nair, Varthakal is a family-friendly comedy thriller set in the 90s, and also features Vinay Forrt, Nedumudi Venu, Nandhu, Mamukoya, Saiju Kurup, and Alencier Ley.

Debutant Abhirami Bharghavan is playing the female lead.

Siju Wilson plays the role of a police constable and the story revolves around a robbery case.

Claimed to be a tribute to the 90's Malayalam cinema, Eldho Issac has roped in as the cinematographer. Sreejith Nair is the editor and Mejjo Joseph is handling the music.

Varthakal Ithuvare is bankrolled by Biju Thomas and Giby Parackal under the banner of Lawson entertainment.