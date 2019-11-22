Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha interval review: Asif Ali shines in the family entertainer

Asif Ali's Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha is a new take on the issues faced by newly wedded couples. Among the several new-gen post wedding love stories like Alamara, Mangalyam Thanthunanena and Kakshi Amminippilla that came out recently, Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha stands out for its candid capture of rural life and social bonds, and the internal struggles faced by individuals who are forced to tag along another person in their life just to abide by social norms.

Asif Ali has delivered a very spontaneous and natural performance as Sleevachan, a high-range farmer hailing from a village in Idukki. He marries a citybred girl, Rincy (Veena Nandakumar).

Sleeva, who is unrealistically ignorant about the physical relationship involved in married life messes up his initial days of marriage. Rincy gets disappointed over Sleeva's reluctance in facing her and interacting with her. The movie breaks for interval as Rincy gets hospitalized for alleged domestic violence and conjugal rape. The second half is expected to show how Sleeva sorts out the issue and develops an emotional tie with Rincy. The movie also criticizes the superficiality and pointlessness of marriage counseling and pre-canoe courses offered by the church.

Basil Joseph, Jafer Idukki and debutante Veena Nandakumar have delivered very natural performances.

Directed by debutant Nisam Basheer, the script is by Aji Peter Thankam. Abhilash Sankar is handling the camera while Noufal Abdullah the editing, and William Francis the music.

Magic Frames is producing the film.