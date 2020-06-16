Why don't you try living in peace? Amala Paul's message comes in the wake of mental health debates

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has re-ignited the conversation about the importance of mental health among Bollywood celebrities. A day after Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra home in Mumbai, the police said the actor had shown symptoms of clinical depression and was consulting a psychiatrist.

While social media has been abuzz on dealing with mental health, actress Amala Paul took to Intagram and shared an inspiring note on inner peace.

Sharing two pics of herself, Amala pointed that some people spend their valuable years living with war with the sole aim of resting in peace.

She, then questioned by asking, “Why don't you try living in peace? The world could do with some right now!”. Amala had shared this post a few hours after Sushant's death news broke.

Amala Paul, had been quite vocal about her feelings as she contantly shared her thoughts with her fans via her social media pages.

It was recently, after losing her father, she revealed how she had been on the verge of losing herself and her mother to depression. Amala had pointed out that people were often conditioned to keep their traumatic experiences locked in and that in the 'rat race to the top', people forget to love themselves.

Meanwhile, when the post-mortem examination of Sushant Singh Rajput’s body was conducted, the provisional cause of his death has been mentioned as asphyxia due to hanging.