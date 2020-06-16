{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Why don't you try living in peace? Amala Paul's message comes in the wake of mental health debates

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

amala-paul-insta-post
Amala Paul and Sushant Singh Rajput
SHARE

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has re-ignited the conversation about the importance of mental health among Bollywood celebrities. A day after Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra home in Mumbai, the police said the actor had shown symptoms of clinical depression and was consulting a psychiatrist.
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
Did 'bollywood privilege club' kill 'outsider' Sushant Singh Rajput?

While social media has been abuzz on dealing with mental health, actress Amala Paul took to Intagram and shared an inspiring note on inner peace.

Sharing two pics of herself, Amala pointed that some people spend their valuable years living with war with the sole aim of resting in peace.

She, then questioned by asking, “Why don't you try living in peace? The world could do with some right now!”. Amala had shared this post a few hours after Sushant's death news broke.

Amala Paul, had been quite vocal about her feelings as she contantly shared her thoughts with her fans via her social media pages.

View this post on Instagram

NEW MOON - FRESH START . . A time to set your INTUTIONS, like planting seeds. I have been following this POWERFUL RITUAL during #newmoon to take some time to myself, be introspective and bring to the surface everything I want to RESET, REALIGN and INITIATE in my life. A time to REFLECT, PLAN and IMAGINE or just simply be GRATEFUL. . . I set an intention to feel truly CARED for and SECURE in MY BODY. To let go of PERFECTION, embrace my FLAWED-SELF and to surrender to the FLOW OF LIFE. To remind myself that accumulating MATERIAL OBJECTS or SHALLOW RELATIONSHIPS won't lead to a genuine SENSE OF SECURITY - that comes from deep sense of SELF-LOVE and SELF-RESPECT. To be GRATEFUL for what I have been able to enjoy and the DEEPER CONNECTIONS I have been able to make during this SELF-SEQUESTERING. #newmoonritual #moonchild

A post shared by Amala Paul 💫 (@amalapaul) on

It was recently, after losing her father, she revealed how she had been on the verge of losing herself and her mother to depression. Amala had pointed out that people were often conditioned to keep their traumatic experiences locked in and that in the 'rat race to the top', people forget to love themselves.

View this post on Instagram

LOSING A PARENT is a feeling that cannot be described, it's a MAJOR DOWNFALL and you begin to TRANSCEND into the UNKNOWN DARKNESS and experience varied emotions. Losing my PAPPA to CANCER OPENED a whole new DIMENSION IN MY LIFE. It made me realize so many things. Here's one such thought! . We live in a big beautiful world. Like the Yin to the Yang, we also live in a world carved out by 'SOCIETAL NORMS' that DICTATE our EVERY MOVE and EVERY THOUGHT. We start getting CONDITIONED from a very YOUNG AGE and SHUT OURSELVES through the TRAUMATIC EXPERIENCES and LOCK parts of our INNER-CHILD in to these BOXES. . Unfortunately in the RAT RACE TO THE TOP, we often AREN'T TAUGHT to LOVE OURSELVES. We don't ALLOW ourselves to OPEN THESE BOXES and HEAL our INNER-CHILD from these TRAUMAS and conditioning. . We shift from RELATIONSHIP after RELATIONSHIP, craving for company and searching for the missing 'HALF' in PEOPLE, THINGS, CAREER, SUBSTANCES, MOMENTARY PLEASURES, EXPERIENCES all a mean to ESCAPE OUR TRUE-SELVES only to be left more emptied. . WHEN WILL WE LEARN TO LOVE OURSELVES AS A 'WHOLE' AND FULLY EMBRACE THE DARK, LIGHT, GOOD, BAD, HAPPINESS, EMPTINESS, VULNERABILITIES ,PAIN, INSECURITIES, FEARS ? . Yes I have decided to WHOLEHEARTEDLY accept this and COURAGEOUSLY WALK THE PATH LESS TRAVELED.. no more ESCAPE! . MOST IMP - THE WOMEN we grew up looking up to have forgotten that they're as important as their family. Our MOTHERS have really forgotten to LOVE THEMSELVES, let alone HEALING!! They spend their whole life taking care of their HUSBAND, CHILDREN, FAMILY and NEVER FOR ONCE STOP to do SOMETHING for THEMSELVES. It's our responsibility to educate and make them understand about loving and nurturing their INNER-SELF BEFORE THEY LOSE THEMSELVES FOREVER!! I almost lost myself and my mom to the verge of DEPRESSION but here we are gearing up to FLY LIKE A PHOENIX in to transformation THROUGH LOVE AND HEALING. . Thanks to my constant support system, my dearest BROTHER for all that he is and especially for making my CHILDHOOD TRAUMATIC EXPERIENCES very entertaining and still continuing to do that 😂🙄💙 Lots of love and healing to all the broken hearts 💟

A post shared by Amala Paul 💫 (@amalapaul) on

Meanwhile, when the post-mortem examination of Sushant Singh Rajput’s body was conducted, the provisional cause of his death has been mentioned as asphyxia due to hanging.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES