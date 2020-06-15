{{head.currentUpdate}}

Sushant Singh Rajput can't commit suicide: Police officer brother-in-law suspects foul play

Sushant Singh's sister and brother-in-law
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law O.P. Singh, who is the Additional Director General of Police and posted as Special Officer in the Haryana Chief Minister's Office, suspected some foul play in the crime, it is reliably learnt on Monday.

“Sushant can't commit suicide. He is a positive person and believes in God,” said his brother-in-law.
Sushant Singh Rajput's father's health deteriorates after actor's death

He is seeking a thorough probe into the incident.

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday. His sister lives in Chandigarh.

State officials said Singh has left for Mumbai soon he came to know about the suicide incident.

Sushant with his sister

Expressing condolences, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said actor Rajput's death is an "irreparable loss" to not only the film industry but also for the entire society.

