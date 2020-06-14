From engineering to acting: Sushant Singh Rajput left his '50 dream list' unfulfilled

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on Sunday, carved a niche for himself in Bollywood.

Sushant pursued Mechanical Engineering at Delhi Technological University (DTU) before making his foray into acting.

He became household name with his role in a popular TV show Pavitra Rishta. Later, he rose to fame on silver screen with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che in 2013.

The news of the actor's death has sent shockwaves across the film industry.

An actor full of energy, he had shared his '50 dream list' on Instagram last year. However, he apparently had deactivated the profile recently.

In the Insta post, the 34-year-old had revealed that he wanted to learn how to fly a plane to teaching computer coding to visually impaired and to getting six pack abs in six months.

He wanted to own a luxurious car Lamborghini and planned to plant 1000 trees to protect environment.

Sushant, an alumnus of Delhi College of Engineerin, also wanted to relive his old college days.