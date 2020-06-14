{{head.currentUpdate}}

Shocked and speechless: Mollywood celebs mourn Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Stars like Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj mourned the death of Sushant
Bollywood and TV actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide at his home in Mumbai. The actor was living alone during the lockdown.
From engineering to acting: Sushant Singh Rajput left his '50 dream list' unfulfilled

The reason for the death has not been revealed yet. It is said that the actor wasn't feeling well for a few days. The post-mortem reports are awaited.

Many celebs across the nation are mourning the untimely demise.

Rest in peace Sushant. 🙏

While Prithviraj and Nivin Pauly stated that it was too shocking, Keerthy Suresh shared that it was indeed hard to believe.

Actor Kunchacko Boban mentioned that it's high time that we took care of our mental health as depression and anxiety seems to be the new age cancer.

Dulquer Salmaan said that he was absolutely heartbroken and that Sushant was too talented and young to go.

