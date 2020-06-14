Sushant Singh's last Insta post was a tearful note to his late mother. Was it a suicide hint?

Sushant Singh Rajput's last Instagram post for his mother will make you cry.

The 34-year-old actor, who was found dead in his Mumbai house shared a picture collage featuring himself and his mother and wrote an emotional note dedicated to his mother last week.

Sushant's mother died in 2002, when he was just a teenager. Remembering his mother, Sushant shared the picture collage on his Instagram profile and wrote, "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile and a fleeting life, negotiating between the two. Maa." Read Sushant Singh Rajput's note to his mom here:

Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput had also shared a handwritten letter on his Twitter profile, in remembrance of his mother. The letter read, "You promised you would be with me forever, And I promised you that I would keep smiling, no matter what. It seems we both were wrong, mother."

Now, netizens and fans are saying that he was hinting about his death and that he might have been thinking about taking such a step since a while.