Samyukta Varma poses before camera after a break, pics go viral

It's rare to see veteran actresses making public appearances and when they do fans make it a celebration by sharing their pics and talking about them. Samyuktha Varma is one of the very few actresses, who made a mark in Malayalam movie industry and left the cine world within a short span of time.

Even though she has been staying away from Malayalam cinema , Samyuktha Varma still remains as one of the most-loved actresses of the industry. The actress recently came for a photoshoot by popular Malayalam magazine Vanitha and movie buffs seems to be loving seeing her pose for the camera.

Samyuktha Varma has been practising yoga for the past few years and is quite an expert now. The actress, in a special yoga edition of the magazine appeared in the cover photoshoot and gracefully aced it.

The behind the scene video was released recently and netizens are happy to see her before the camera after a while.

Meanwhile, Samyutha Varma is totally happy and satisfied in the role of a homemaker. Samyuktha Varma said that she and her husband-actor Biju Menon spent quality time during the lockdown along with their son Dhaksh Dharmik.