Tiger Shroff's birthday wish for 'rockstar' Disha Patani

Tiger-Disha
Action star Tiger Shroff has posted a birthday message for his rumoured "rockstar" girlfriend, actress Disha Patani, whom he lovingly called a "rockstar".

Tiger shared a video of Disha, who turned 28 on Saturday, swaying to rapper Cardi B's number "I like it" on Instagram, which currently has over 1.4 million views.

"3 waffles and 3 pancakes later...happy birthday rockstar @dishapatani," he captioned the clip.

Tiger's sister and Disha's close friend Krishna Shroff commented on the video. She wrote: "Cutest ever."

Krishna's boyfriend Eban Hyams wrote: "Happy birthday @dishapatani".

On the work front, Disha was last seen in "Malang". He next is with superstar Salman Khan in the upcoming film "Radhe". The film's release has been pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disha has shared screen space with her rumoured beau Tiger in films like "Baaghi 2" and "Baaghi 3".

