When Prithviraj Sukumaran tried a pull shot thinking he is Rohit Sharma

Prithviraj Sukumaran tried living up his fantasies of being a star cricketer as Rohit Sharma but was caught clean in his endeavour.

Prithviraj took to Instagram and shared a photograph where he plays cricket with the crew of "Aadujeevitham" on the set of the movie in Jordan.

"When you pre meditate a pull shot thinking you're Rohit Sharma but get caught at short mid wicket instead #Aadujeevitham #WadiRum #Cricket @rohitsharma45," he captioned the image, where he is seen taking a shot. In the backdrop a sandy terrain can be seen.

It was while shooting for "Aadujeevitham" in a desert camp in Jordan that Prithviraj, along with the film's director and 50-others, were stranded due to the global outbreak of coronavirus.

He was stranded since March 12 and returned to the country after over a month in May.

After his return, Prithviraj had to undergo 14 days of isolation. He finished seven days of "institutional quarantine" and was left with seven days of "home isolation." He got himself tested for the deadly virus and the report was negative.

Currently, Prithviraj is focussing on getting back in shape and has started working out.