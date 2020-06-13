After Aishwarya Rai's doppelganger, Keerthy Suresh's lookalike is the latest Internet sensation!

We recently reported how the Thodupuzha native Amrutha Saju turned out be Malayalis Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. And now, yet another face has grabbed the limelight.

Social media influence and growing internet accessibility has made talented people reach instant fame and Maria Prince is the latest in the list.

Maria has been sharing her dubsmash videos of old Malayalam movies. Among her latest videos is one from Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala and Maria is seen rendering the act done by Sangeeta in the movie. It's her perfect timing of dialogue delivery and expression that has attracted everyone.

Her videos are now doing on rounds on social media and is being widely shared among netizens.

Netizens are of the view that Maria (R) has similarities to actress Keerthy Suresh in looks

Some users have also commented on her video saying that she looks similar to actress Keerthy Suresh and fans are now awaiting to see Maria do a video on Keerthy's movie character.

She had also done dubsmash videos of Shobhana, Manju Warrier and Urvashi's roles from different Malayalam movies. Interestingly, she is also known for doing videos in length without a single cut.

A theater artiste by profession, Maria is married to Prince.

Earlier, actor Aju Varghese had shared one of her videos she did from the movie Kalapani.

She has acted in a couple of short films and serials as well.