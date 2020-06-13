25 years in South Indian film industry: Celebs bid tearful adieu to bodyguard Das

Maranalloor Das was literally the greatest strength of the super stars in the Malayalam and the Tamil cinema industries. The actors and the crew always felt safe under the gaze of Das and his team of security experts. Das worked as the personal security of screen icons like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Vijay, Ajith and Suriya on their movie sets and also on the locations of many channel shows.

Maranalloor Das also known as Christhu Das was 47. He undergoing treatment at the medical college hospital, Thiruvananthapuram for jaundice.

It was Das who first started the concept of a security team in Malayalam cinema. A stalwart who was six inches and three feet tall, Das became part of the industry doing odd jobs in the cinema sets. Though he migrated to the Gulf later, he soon returned realizing that the cinema industry was his true calling. He began his career by providing personal security services on the sets of Mohanlal starrer Sradha. He then provided security for Mammootty in the movie Palunku. There was no looking back for him after that. Das and his team of security personnel have been part of the South Indian cinema industry for the last 25 years.

Maranalloor Das with his team

Das’ security team has been in the forefront, protecting the stars from unruly fans and overzealous admirers. Maranalloor Das, who is fondly called ‘crowd Dasan’ by his friends in the industry, was just a fifteen year old teenager when he began his incredible association with the cinema industry. He later owned a premium security wing that has 25 personals working under him. They provide security services for all the events related to cinema and the stars.

Das, who worked for producer Kireedam Unni at his house, joined the sets of Mohanlal starrer Praja as a security official for the first time. He then controlled the crowds at the locations of most Mohanlal movies. Later, Das worked as a bodyguard on the sets of Mammootty’s and Dileep’s movies. In Tamil, he provided security services in Vijay’s movie sets and Pavan Kalyan’s sets in Telugu as well. Meanwhile, Das was a body guard on the sets of Bollywood movies Billu Barber and Khatta Meetta directed by Priyadarshan.

Maranalloor Das with actor Vijay and Kajal Aggrawal

“Though I felt closer to the cinema industry as I had been helping Kireedam Unni at his house, I flew to the Gulf when I got a job in a market in Muscat. But, I became part of the cinema industry when I returned. Even though I experience lots of unsavory incidents form the people, I keep on loving cinema. In fact, cinema is my life,” Das once said.

In an interview, Das had openly said that providing security services on the sets of Paleri Manijyam was a difficult task. His words that while a team of 10 bodyguards arrange security services on Mammootty’s sets, Mohanlal requires at least 20, had become viral recently. Besides, Das had made small appearances in many movies as well. He had proudly said that it was he who received a kick from Mammootty’s character in a scene in the movie Mission 90 Days.

In a moving post, Mammootty paid his last respects for his favorite bodyguard. The Malayalam cinema industry is shocked to hear the news of Das’ sudden demise.