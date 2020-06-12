Sunny Wayne Productions celebrates second anniversary, actor shares anticipation for Padavettu

Sunny Wayne Productions spearheaded by actor producer Sunny Wayne celebrates second anniversary. One the occasion of the second anniversary, Sunny Wayne has expressed his hope and anticipation about the maiden feature film venture from Sunny Wayne Productions, Padavettu.

Written and directed by Liju Krishna, Padavettu features Nivin Pauly as the protagonist. Sunny Wayne and Liju Krishna had teamed up earlier for the national award winning play ‘Moment just before death’ and had received many laurels and accolades. The play was received by critics and theater enthusiasts alike for its brave and experimental approaches in theatre space and language.

This time around, the duo is back with Padavettu. One the occasion of the play's second year, Sunny Wayne expressed his gratitude and joy on being able to produce a play, as unique and powerful as ‘Moment Just Before Death’, which laid a strong foundation and paved way for the production house to venture into feature film making, in the quest of good cinema.

Aditi Balan, one of the most celebrated artists of South Indian cinema, who shot to fame with her movie 'Aruvi', plays the female lead in the film. Manju Warrier will be essaying a significant role along with other names like Shammi Thilakan, Indrans, Sudheesh, Vijayaraghavan, Shine Tom Chacko and many others.

Govind Vasantha has scored music for Padavettu and lyrics is penned by Anwar Ali. Deepak D Menon is the Director of Photography, Shafique Muhammed Ali is the editor, Subhash Karun will adorn the role of art director, make up is by Ronex Xavier and costume designing is by Mashar Hamsa. Renowned sound designer Ranganath Ravee is handling sound design for Padavettu. Bibin Paul is the Executive Producer of Padavettu and Javed Chempu is the production controller. As the world is taking measures to resurge from the challenges of the pandemic and as cinema industry gears up to bounce back, ‘Padavettu’, is seen as one of the most anticipated projects from Malayalam film industry.