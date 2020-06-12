'Saaho' director Sujeeth gets engaged

Director Sujeeth, who helmed Prabhas-starrer Saaho got engaged to girlfriend Pravallika.

The engagement ceremony was a low key affair in the wake of coronavirus scare and strict safety guidelines.

Sujeeth's bride-to-be Pravallika is a dentist by profession.

A few pics of the lovely duo from the ceremony are doing the rounds on social media. The couple is seen wearing traditional attires, while they fold hand and pray, surrounded by their family members.

#Saaho director #Sujeeth engaged to Dr #Pravalika on June 10 with just close family in attendance. @sujeethsign



Congrats to the beautiful couple. pic.twitter.com/sMVrdAMZGU — MovieBuzz 🎬 (@MoviesBuzz9) June 11, 2020

Sujeeth made his directorial debut with Sharwanand's romantic-comedy film Run Raja Run. However, Saaho with Prabhas brought him under national limelight.

Reportedly, Sujeeth's next is Telugu remake of Malayalam hit movie Lucifer with Chiranjeevi.