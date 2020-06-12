{{head.currentUpdate}}

'Will apply make-up if needed,' Nimisha Sajayan replies to naysayers

Popular Malayalam actress Nimisha Sajayan has responded to the slew of allegations raised against her after she spoke about her dislike of using make-up during a television chat show. Several people had criticised her after seeing photos of her with make-up.

Nimisha has now clarified that she personally does not like to apply make-up. But would use it if needed in films.
Nimisha’s statements during the TV show hosted by yesteryear actress Annie had kicked up several debates on social media platforms. Both Nimisha's and Annie's statements were scrutanized by netizens.

Now, Nimisha has put up a Facebook post about how her words on TV were being misconstrued.

"I came across several opinions about a television chat show in which I had taken part. I would like to make some clarifications about it. I was asked a personal question on whether I liked to use make-up? For that, I said I am not keen on applying make-up. But I further said that I would use make-up if it is required in the films," she explained.

"People raised questions after coming across some of my photos where I have used make-up. What I have to say is this... Applying make-up is imperative while doing a film photo-shoot, channel programmes, magazine photo-shoot and so on. That's part of my professional requirement and I will do that. But disliking the use of make-up is part of my personal life. I received several questions on social media. As I am not able to reply to all of them, I am putting up this post," she added.

The popular actress ended her post with a word of advice for netizens, urging them to understand the true sense of words and circulate the good on social media.

