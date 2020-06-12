Nazriya digs out old pic with Meghna Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja

One of the first celebs from Mollywood to share condolences on the demise of actor Chiranjeevi Sarja was Nazriya. Sharing a pic of the late actor, she wrote that he will be missed.

But, now it seems Nazriya, who is known to have shared a close bond with the Kannada star, is yet to get over the sudden death news.

Nazriya, who is quite active on her Insta page, shared a throwback pic of hers with Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghna (Meghana Raj). The pic has Nazriya spending quality time with Chiranjeevi and Sarja.

Nazriya and Meghna have acted together in a Malayalam movie 'Mad Dad'. Earlier, in an interview, Meghna had spoken highly of Nazriya saying, “Nazriya is a bundle of energy and with her around, there not a moment of boredom.”

It is to be noted that Nazriya had attended Meghna and Chiranjeevi Sarja's wedding. In fact, when Meghna came to Kochi, she also made a visit to Nazriya and Fahadh and the pics had gone back then.

Looks like, Chiranjeevi's demise has left the entire industry in shock and the ones who were close to him are finding it difficult to move on.

The actor died on Sunday in Bengaluru after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest. He was laid to rest at his brother’s farmhouse in Bengaluru in the presence of his family members, friends, and colleagues from the industry.

Chiranjeevi got married to Meghana Raj last year after dating her for 10 years. The couple was expecting their first child.