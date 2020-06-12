Won't allow blackmailing, will proceed legally: Maala Parvathi on son accused of sexual harassment

Actress Maala Parvathi has expressed her stand in the incident where makeup artist Seema Vineeth made some serious allegations against her son Ananathakrishnan. She made clear that she wouldn’t defend her son at any cost and would proceed legally. Maala Parvathi added that Ananthakrishnan was an independent person and that he should bear responsibility for his own actions.

“I called her as soon as the issue came to my notice. As a woman and a mother I apologized to her. I advised her to proceed legally and informed the police as well. One of her friends then called me and said that the issue could be solved only if we meet in person and talked. Later I received a voice message in which they made clear that the issue would be compromised if we were willing to give compensation. I didn’t respond after they mentioned compensation,” says Maala Parvathy.

Maala Parvathy said to Manorama Online that what Seema Vineetha had to go through was extremely painful and unfortunate. However, she added that there was something suspicious in the allegations.

“My son had agreed that he chatted with the makeup artist like that. However, he insists that it was with mutual consent. The truth must come out. I have lodged a police complaint to investigate the truth. I stand with Seema in this matter. I wouldn’t support my son. But, my son says they knew each other and did the chat with mutual consent,” explains the actress.

Meanwhile, the issue became further complicated after Seema, in a Facebook post, dismissed Maala’s allegation that she demanded compensation. Maala clarified that she never said Seema demanded compensation but she heard some conversations which indicated the same. “I heard an audio clip in which they were discussing compensation. Another makeup artist had sent it to one of my friends. There are contradictions in what they say. Anyways, I haven’t tried to reach a compromise. But, if they are trying to blackmail, then I won’t allow it. They can proceed legally. If my son is found guilty after the investigation, then he should face the punishment as well,” said Maala.

The actress expressed doubts about Seema’s claims that the sex chat wasn’t consensual. She added that she found the chat as consensual when she looked through her son’s phone. However, Maala said she doesn’t support or defend her son’s actions even if they did it with mutual consent. Maala said that the police should investigate whether there had been any discrepancies. Besides, she demanded action against the shady groups on Facebook that are used for sex chats.

Meanwhile, Seema denounced the cyber attack against Maala Parvathy after she made the allegations against her son. “I noticed that some people were distorting the allegations that I made against a person based on proof. I have no role in that. People may be using this politically because of the stands and opinions taken by Ananthan’s mother in other issues. I am of the opinion that it is wrong to insult a woman just to support another woman who had been harassed. I have nothing to do with the political vendetta involved in this case,” Seema clarified in a Facebook post.

The makeup artist also slammed those who were trying to show her as a person who demands compensation. “They are trying to tarnish my reputation just because I have revealed the truth supported by proofs. That is why I had to reveal the name. I have no intention to revere the person who is trying to make me look like someone who is willing to compromise my pride for money,” said Seema.

The issue veered into a nasty controversy after Seema Vineeth posted a note on Facebook making some serious allegations against Maala Parvathy’s son Ananathakrishnan. Though she revealed the incident without revealing Ananthakrishnan’s name in the beginning, she later opened up that it was Maala Parvathy’s son.