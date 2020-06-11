{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No 1' talks of COVID-19 pandemic?

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

coolie-no-1
SHARE

Will Varun Dhawan's "Coolie No 1" talk about the COVID-19 pandemic?

The question started doing the round on Thursday afternoon when the actor shared a poster of his forthcoming movie, where he can be seen wearing a mask!

Netizens immediately jumped to the conclusion that the film might show something pertaining to the COVID 19 pandemic or social distancing.

Commenting on Varun's post on Instagram, a fan wrote: "Nice topic of the mass."

View this post on Instagram

#tbt when the lights were shinning bright

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Another fan expressed: "Lagta hai sari film mask pehen ke hogi" (I think you will be wearing that mask throughout the film.)

Many fans were curious to know if the film would be releasing in the theatres or on OTT.

View this post on Instagram

THANDA THANDA COOL COOL 🥶

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Directed by David Dhawan, "Coolie No 1" is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara Ali Khan reprise the lead roles. The film was originally slated to hit theatres on May 1.

Tags:
Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES