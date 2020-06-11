Prithviraj ditches bearded look, Supriya shares actor's new pic

Aadujeevitham's Jordan schedule is over and so is Prithviraj's 'thaadikaaran' (bearded) look.

Prithviraj Sukumaran had grown a long grizzly beard for his role in director Blessy's movie Aaadujeevitham.

The actor had recently revealed that he had to drop his body fat to dangerously low levels in preparation for his character in the movie. And now, his wife Supriya shared a pic with him revealing that he is back with his old look, i.e. 'gym body with no thaadi'.

And going by the pic, we can't help but drool over the lovely couple.

Prithviraj is just back home after the state imposed quarantine. In March, he and his Aadujeevitham team got stranded while shooting the second schedule of the film, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The actor and the whole team of Aaadujeevitham came back to India on a special flight. The flights were a part of the Indian government's Vande Bharat Mission.