When Naomi Scott was mistaken as Deepika Padukone

Yes, you heard it right! Actress Naomi Scott, who was praised for her performance as Princess Jasmine in the live-action Aladdin film, recently revealed that a crew member once mistook her for Deepika Padukone.

In an interview with BBC, when the interviewer asked her if Princess Jasmine was inspired by Deepika Padukone, Naomi Scott said, “I have to tell you this funny story. Do you know Nagada Sang Dhol? I was playing it on set — and I had an American cast and crew so I’m playing it because I love that song so much, and literally someone was like, ‘Oh it’s so beautiful, Nay, is that you?’ and I was just like, ‘Yeah, it is, it is.”

Naomi said that she actually liked it and didn’t even correct the person who thought she was Deepika.

Naomi Scott added, “I thought to myself, ‘you could be compared to worse people than Deepika, so I’ll take that because she’s pretty beautiful’.”

Aladdin was directed by Guy Ritchie and the film went on to be a huge success.