Did you know why Nayanthara rejected remake of Kangana Ranaut’s Queen?

Nayanthara is one of the most sought after actress of South India. Known as 'lady superstar', she has carved a niche and is capable of giving a blockbuster even without a male star in the film. So, when the remake talks for Bollywood blockbuster, Queen came in, Nayanthara was the first choice.

Actor-producer Thyagarajan had acquired the remake rights and Nayanthara was seen apt for the role played by Kangana Ranaut in the original.

But Nayanthara refused to take it up. She rejected the offer citing date issues as she had a long line-up of films. While Thyagarajan was ready to pay a big amount and wanted to bring Nayanthara onboard, Nayanthara reportedly was not very keen to sign the film as there was nothing different from the original.

Later, Trisha Krishna was offered the same. However, she too rejected to be a part of the movie.

Finally, Tamannaah Bhatia was signed to play the lead role in the Telugu remake and Kajal Aggarwal in Tamil. Manjima Mohan was roped in for Malayalam version and Kannada version had Parul Yadav.

However, the films are yet to release due to the CBFC issue.