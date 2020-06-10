Deepika's dad is her 'greatest off-screen hero'

Actress Deepika Padukone's father and former badminton player Prakash Padukone has turned 65 today. On the occasion, Deepika took to social media to pen a birthday wish for her "greatest off-screen hero".

"To the greatest off-screen hero I could have ever had!Thank You for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one's professional achievements, but also about being a good human being!Happy 65th Birthday, Pappa," Deepika wrote.

Along with it, she posted a childhood picture that shows her sitting in her dad's lap.

Prakash Padukone became the first Indian to win the prestigious All England Open in 1980. He was just 24 when he defeated two-time defending champion Liem Swie King of Indonesia at Wembley Stadium.

In March this year, the badminton ace completed 40 years of winning the title.

Deepika had even written a congratulatory note for him.

"Papa, Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable! Thank You for your inspiring display of dedication, discipline, determination and years of hard work! They don''t make you like you anymore... We love you and are proud of you! Thank You for being you!," she had shared.