Amala Paul talks about 'rising in love' in a cryptic post

Amala Paul is considered as one of the most prominent faces of the South Indian film industry. She has not just impressed people with her roles, but has also grabbed attention of many with her outspoken nature.

The actress, who is quite active on Instagram, posts pics of herself with beautiful quotes. Recently, sharing a latest pic of hers, she wrote about the importance of 'rising in love'. Going by her cryptic wordings, she seems to be on a new beginning.

“You're so raw, rare, and fierce that other people love the idea of having you,” she wrote. Further, she added, “But people can taste the ecstacy of your soul only if they have tasted the ecstasy within themselves. Otherwise your soul will feel so alien to them and most people want to love the familiar and the known. And that's where they miss out on the opportunity to rise in love. #riseinlove.”

On workfront, Amala will next be seen in Adho Andha Paravai Pola. Directed by KR Vinoth, the film was supposed to release in Feburary but has been pushed indefinetly.