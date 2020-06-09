Tovino Thomas names his new born baby boy as Tahaan

Actor Tovino Thomas and wife Lidiya were blessed with a baby boy recently. The actor has now shared the pic of the newborn along with the little one's name.

Tovino revealed that the couple has named the baby boy, Tahaan Tovino. The actor also mentioned that he and his family will call the new born baby boy 'Haan.'

This is Tovino's second child. The couple has a daughter named Izza Thomas. The pic has actor and daughter Izza Thomas looking at Tahaan.

Tovino Thomas and Lidiya tied the knot in the year, October 24, 2014. The couple welcomed their daughter Izza Thomas in the year, 2016.

On workfront, Tovino is awaiting to resume the shoot of Minnal Murali which was delayed due to lockdown.