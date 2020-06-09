Shobhaa De goofs up, shares megastar Chiranjeevi's pic in Chiranjeevi Sarja's condolence post

Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away at the age of 39. The actor's death has left his fans and celebrities heartbroken.

Many celebs took to Twitter and poured their hearts out to pay tribute to the late actor. Among many, writer Shobhaa De also tweeted as Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away.

However, she goofed up photos sharing megastar Chiranjeevi's picture instead of Chiranjeevi Sarja.

In her tweet, she wrote, ‘One more shining star...gone! Just like that... what a tragic loss! Condolences to the bereaved family members.’

And in no time, she was massively trolled for her slip-up.

After the blunder, Shobhaa De deleted the Tweet.

Dear Bollywood Celebrities/WHATEVER, if you don't know our actors, then please don't tweet. Simple!!!!!!!



A simple Google search goes a long way in covering your stupidity. — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) June 7, 2020

A user commented, “Dear Bollywood Celebrities/WHATEVER, if you don't know our actors, then please don't tweet. Simple!!!!!!! A simple Google search goes a long way in covering your stupidity.”

The common sense of the liberals; ...will kill the living ones & immortal the dead ones. #ShobhaaDe pic.twitter.com/6L7qg1zomR — Ramprasad Jetty (@Ramprasadjetty) June 7, 2020

Another demanded an apology saying, “She must apologise”. “So she's tweeting RIP about someone she doesn't even know. She even tagged the Kannada actor correctly but chiranjeevi pic,” wrote a third.