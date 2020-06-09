{{head.currentUpdate}}

One more member from Prithviraj's Aadujeevitham crew tests positive

One more crew member of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham, who had returned from Jordan on 22 May, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Kattakampal native was on quarantine since his return and after the test, he is said to have infected the virus. He had been shifted to Kunnamkulam Taluk hospital and is currently under treatment.

Malappuram man, who returned from Jordan along with Prithivraj, tests positive for COVID-19

Earlier, a translator from Malappuram, who had accompanied the movie team was also tested positive.

Aadujeevitham

Meanwhile, to the relief of many fans and followers, Prithviraj, after testing negative had returned home. Prithviraj was under institutional quarantine for seven days and then moved on to home quarantine for seven more days.

