Chiyaan 60: Vikram and son Dhruv come together for Karthik Subbaraj movie

Actor Vikram and his son Dhruv are set to share screen space. Tentatively titled Chiyaan 60, the movie will be directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

Vikram's son Dhruv shared on his Instagram stories as he wrote "Watch this space." Now, the movie has been confirmed with Vikram and Dhruv in lead roles. Dhruv also shared that this was his dream project. This will the first time that the father-son duo will be seen in a movie together.

The makers also unveiled a teaser poster of the upcoming movie. It shows man handing over his gun to a child. Reportedly, Vikram will be seen playing an ageing gangster in the movie while his son Dhruv will play his younger version.

The upcoming movie is Dhruv's second movie as he debuted with Adithya Varma, remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, in 2019.

Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio is bankrolling the project with Anirudh Ravichander coming on board as music composer.