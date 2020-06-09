{{head.currentUpdate}}

Chiyaan 60: Vikram and son Dhruv come together for Karthik Subbaraj movie

Actor Vikram and his son Dhruv are set to share screen space. Tentatively titled Chiyaan 60, the movie will be directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

Vikram's son Dhruv shared on his Instagram stories as he wrote "Watch this space." Now, the movie has been confirmed with Vikram and Dhruv in lead roles. Dhruv also shared that this was his dream project. This will the first time that the father-son duo will be seen in a movie together.

The makers also unveiled a teaser poster of the upcoming movie. It shows man handing over his gun to a child. Reportedly, Vikram will be seen playing an ageing gangster in the movie while his son Dhruv will play his younger version.

The upcoming movie is Dhruv's second movie as he debuted with Adithya Varma, remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, in 2019.

If I’m able to address over a million people today, it is only because of one man’s tireless work and grit toward making this film against all odds. Even when I was losing hope and sight of a bigger picture, he took it upon himself to show me the way, to show me that life will make you doubt yourself, It will push you to the edge of giving up, but anything is possible if you decide to work forward and never look back. Adithya Varma was all you Dad. It may have been a remake but I know it will remain the film that’s closest to my heart because through this process, I got to learn the craft from someone who’s work I’d been a fan of for as long as I can remember. And that was you. Adithya was a mere concept in your brain that you brought to life for me. Your vision put me here today. And I promise to work toward making our dreams come true. I know I can never be the legend that you are, but I say that with so much pride. Thank you for AV. And @the_real_chiyaan and I thank you all again for a million 🙏🏻

Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio is bankrolling the project with Anirudh Ravichander coming on board as music composer.

