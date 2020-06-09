Chiranjeevi Sarja funeral: wife Meghna Raj breaks down as hundreds gather to pay last respects

Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away in Bengaluru on Sunday, June 7. The actor's funeral was held at his brother Dhruva's farmhouse in the Kanakpura road, Bengaluru.

The sudden demise came as a huge shocker to the actor’s family and his fans. Chiranjeevi’s final journey was telecast live on television and on online media portals.

A lot of celebrities and fans also attended his funeral. Puneeth Rajkumar, Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep, KGF star Yash, Darshan, Prajwal Devaraj, Shivaraj Kumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar, Rockline Venkatesh and many others were spotted to pay their last tribute to the actor.

Chiranjeevi Sarja was wrapped in National flag as a mark of respect from his family, fans and celebrities from the film industry.

His wife Meghna Raj (Meghana Raj), who is four months pregnant broke down at the ceremony while other family members tried to console her.

Inspite of Covid-19 lockdown, hundreds gathered to pay last respects to the actor.

Several celebrities took to their social media spaces to offer condolences to his family and to pay their last respects. From Prithviraj to Nazriya Nazim, all expressed concern for Meghna Raj as well.